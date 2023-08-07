A time will come in Africa when no one will dare to rig an election against the people will — Nwosu Obinna

In a bold and visionary statement on his official Twitter handle, Nwosu Obinna, the youngest candidate vying for a seat in the House of Representatives in Abia State’s 2023 Elections, asserted that a transformative era is imminent for Africa, where electoral malpractices will be a thing of the past. Citing the people’s awakening and determination, he envisioned a continent where no one would dare to rig an election against the will of the people.

The statement that the politician released on his official Twitter handle read, “A time will come in Africa when no one will dare to rig an election against the will of the people. Africans have opened their eyes and are now looking for a big scapegoat that will be an example to others.”

With eyes set on revolutionizing the political landscape, Obinna has always passionately advocated for a future where Africans unite to hold those accountable who undermine the democratic process. He is a firm believer that the continent’s citizens should identify and demand justice from those responsible for electoral fraud, aiming to set a precedent and discourage potential wrongdoers from following the same path.

See the screenshot of his tweet below.

