A Thug Called Me And Said He Wanted To Be SA To Buhari After The Election In 2015 -Prof Pat Utomi

After President Muhammadu Buhari won the 2015 election, according to Professor Pat Utomi, a political economist and member of the Obi/Datti campaign committee, a specific thug allegedly called him and demanded the position of Special Assistant to the President. In spite of his lack of education, he said that the thug was outraged and desired to become the SA.

The participation of uneducated individuals in Nigerian politics, said Professor Pat, has weakened the country’s political structure. He firmly asserted that those who are brought into positions of authority and given less education are those who are dictating to and on behalf of the educated. He contends that more educated individuals ought to participate in politics.

“There is no way we can grow by running a country like that,” he remarked, referring to the transactions that define our politics. When you assisted me in carrying a ballot box, I appoint you as governor or minister. Whether you are capable of managing that doesn’t matter.



