A Striking Characteristic of Coups in Africa is Bloodlessness & Universal Acceptance- Okon Lagos.

Nollywood comic actor, Okon Lagos has taken to social media to disclose some of the features that he has noticed so far with regards to the successful seizure of governments by the military departments of some countries within the African continent.

Recall that the Nigerien military and Gabonese military officers had few days ago, announced that they have overthrown the governments of their democratically elected presidents and also placed their presidents on house arrest.

And so Nollywood veteran actor, Okon Lagos in reaction to such coups, took to his official Instagram page to state that coup is now reigning in Africa and a striking and uncommon characteristics of such coups are popularity, no shedding of blood and a universal acceptance among the masses.

“Coup is just reigning in Africa now. A striking, uncommon characteristics of this is bloodlessness, popularity and arguable universal acceptance among the masses,” Okon Lagos wrote.

Okon Lagos further stated that the government ought to be all about the people, adding that God will bless Africa, guide its leaders and help its youths to know the truth.

The actor finally stated that the better thing that those African countries that have been overtaken by their military can do is to return to legitimate civil rule.

Here is Okon Lagos’ post below;

