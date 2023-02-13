A retired military general is behind the Naira scarcity so that Atiku will win- Reliable Source

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a news that was published by The Nation paper online this morning, it was reported that the hardships, caused by the scarcity of the new naira notes are not mere happenstance, as some people have asked Nigerians to bear with the government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), saying that the shortage of the notes is a temporary setback, and that the gains, when they manifest, will reinvigorate the economy.

According to an information that was given by a competent source in the PDP, he made it known that a retired military general, who is a member of his party, was behind the current Naira scarcity in the country.

He made it known that for Atiku to emerge as the President of Nigeria, there must be forces working against the APC’s government and the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and in order to achieve this, the retired general, connived with Godwin Emefiele to come up with the sudden Naira swap.

The source said, “A retired military general is behind the Naira scarcity so that Atiku will win. Everything is programmed. The General who was behind Atiku’s emergence as candidate at the PDP primary is coordinating the onslaught against the APC. The aim is to set people against APC and its candidates, particularly Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

