Shehu Sani, a Nigerian politician and senator, recently took to Twitter to express his concerns about a potential ministerial nominee. According to Sani, this nominee is an “imp who was intoxicated with power” and “arrogantly played God.” This individual, a religious extremist with a fanatical political agenda, should not be given a place in the seat of power if Nigeria desires peace.

Sani’s tweet highlights the importance of selecting the right individuals for positions of power. It is crucial to ensure that those who hold positions of influence are not only qualified but also have the right temperament and values. All too often, power can corrupt even the most well-intentioned individuals. In this case, it appears that the potential nominee’s thirst for power and extreme views make them a poor choice for the position.

Nigeria, like any other nation, requires stability and unity to thrive. The appointment of someone with a fanatical political agenda could disrupt the delicate balance of power and potentially lead to further conflict. Sani’s tweet serves as a reminder that those in positions of power must be held to a high standard, one that prioritizes the good of the many over the ambitions of the few.

Source: Twitter (Senator Shehu Sani)

Hoffee (

)