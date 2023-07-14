NEWS

A Redeemed Pastor Who Was INEC Main Witness Refused To Swear With The Bible – Osuntokun

The Director General of the Obidatti Campaign Council, Akin Osuntokun has alleged that one of INEC’s main witnesses who was a Redeemed Pastor refuse to take a swearing oath in Court during the proceedings at the Election Petition tribunal. He said in an interview with Channels Tv that the witness also didn’t want to be referred to as a Pastor in the Law court. According to Mr. Osuntokun, the INEC presented evidences against itself in court and further confirms its claim on sabotage of the election.  

He said, ”Almost all the observers, including the general situation room observer of Nigeria, came to the same conclusion of how INEC sabotaged the election. A Redeemed Pastor who was INEC’s main witness refused to swear on the Bible in court. Secondly, he said he doesn’t want to be referred to as a Pastor. You see what INEC represent is typical of what has become a systemic crisis in Nigeria. It seems as if we have rogue agencies.”

