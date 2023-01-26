A Presidential Candidate Is Accusing A President Of Same Party, Shame To The APC– Kenneth Okonkwo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Veteran Nigerian actor and the Spokesperson of the Labour Party, LP, Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, Kenneth Okonkwo, has said that Nigerians can no longer tolerate the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, whose leader is accusing the President of bad policies and insincerity of purpose.

Recall that the ruling party presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had on Wednesday during the party’s rally in Ogun State, said the recent change (including scarcity) of the naira notes and fuel scarcity are some of the ploys some persons may be planning to use against the 2023 polls.

In a post his official Twitter page, the presidential campaign council spokesperson said the former Lagos State governor has accused the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), of trying to scuttle the 2023 general election through his policy of redesigning the naira and scarcity of fuel, noting that could it mean that the ex-governor is accusing the President of planning to stay in power beyond May 29th?

He wrote, “Nigerians can no longer tolerate a ruling party APC whose Leader is accusing the President of bad policies and insincerity of purpose. This means by Tinubu assessment that Buhari has failed Nigerians woefully.

“The Presidential Candidate of APC, Bola Tinubu, has accused President Buhari of trying to scuttle the 2023 general election through his policy of redesigning the naira and scarcity of fuel. Could Tinubu be accusing Buhari of planning to stay in power beyond May 29th? Shame to APC

