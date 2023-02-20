A poll conducted Online by POLAF for the 2023 Election Causes Mixed Reactions

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the results of a POLAF poll for the 2023 presidential election surface on social media, and it’s causing dozens of mixed reactions. The poll was conducted among the four leading candidates, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the NNPP, and Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC.

The poll was also claimed to be conducted over an 8-month period, from July 2022 to February 2023, with over 3 million respondents from 165 Local Government Areas of 20 states throughout six geopolitical zones, including rural and urban areas.

According to the poll results, the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was predicted to win the upcoming election. Atiku Abubakar won in the North East, North West, North Central, and South South. While the Labour Party won in the South East, the APC won in the South West.

According to reports, 3,123,660 people participated in the poll.

