A Politician Offered Me N20Million But I Rejected It –Skitmaker Ashmusy Says As She Explains Why

Popular skitmaker, Amarachi Amusi also known as ashmusy has disclosed that she received an offer of about N20million from a popular politician to make a political post endorsing him on her official instagram handle.

She said the offer was quite tempting and she almost accepted but she eventually rejected it. She said she realized that accepting the offer and campaigning for the candidate is like selling her soul to the devil.

She said the thought of what her family and loved ones will go through because of her wrong decision made her decline the offer. She hinted that the masses do not want the candidate to emerge as President.

“Confession –I got offers of 10m t0 20m for a (one) political post. (for the other candidate that we don’t want). It was tempting I won’t lie… But realizing I’m gonna be selling my soul to the devil… realizing my children, grandchildren, family, loved ones will be in the country suffering!!! Because I made the stupid decision to post/vote for the wrong person… I said a Big No!”

“Because in this country, even the rich is suffering, how can I work so much to make money in naira, just for the naira to be dropping like pure water everyday, if you change it to pounds of dollars, you will just cry, please we are all tired, forget God abeg!” –she said.

