A Politician In Lagos Is Threatening Me & My Family Because I Decide To Support Obi- Cosmas Okoli

The CEO of the Mobility and Appliances Research and Development Centre, Mr. Cosmas Okoli, has said that a politician in Lagos State has threatened his life because he has been advocating for the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

He expresses regret that he published a political post indicating he will vote for Peter Obi in 2023, and that when the post went viral, a well-known politician sent him a message threatening to kill him and his loved ones.

In the appeal, Okoli’s lawyers Nbanefo Ikwegbue and Daniel Onwe state that their client told them that a politician in Lagos is planning to assassinate him because Okoli does not back the presidential nominee of the ruling party. Obviously, this is an extremely distressing and upsetting turn of events.

