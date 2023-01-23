A Politician In Lagos Is Threatening Me & My Family Because I Decide To Support Obi- Cosmas Okoli

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The CEO of the Mobility and Appliances Research and Development Centre, Mr. Cosmas Okoli, has said that a politician in Lagos State has threatened his life because he has been advocating for the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

He expresses regret that he published a political post indicating he will vote for Peter Obi in 2023, and that when the post went viral, a well-known politician sent him a message threatening to kill him and his loved ones.

In the appeal, Okoli’s lawyers Nbanefo Ikwegbue and Daniel Onwe state that their client told them that a politician in Lagos is planning to assassinate him because Okoli does not back the presidential nominee of the ruling party. Obviously, this is an extremely distressing and upsetting turn of events.

What do you think, respected readers? What do you think? Let us know in the comments!

Please feel free to like, share, follow and comment for more information.

Loyalnews (

)