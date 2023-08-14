A Pastor’s Wife Said I Don’t Think My Husband Is A Christian – Pastor Fatoyinbo Shares

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, the global senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, has warned his members to be conscious of Satan’s plots to try to get them to go back to their sins. He gave this warning during his sermon at the COZA Sunday service.

He likened the devil to a condemned criminal who is awaiting his day of death. However, he explained that Satan does not want to go alone, but would like to take as many people as he can with him. He warned that if the very elect of God are not careful, they can fall for the tricks of Satan and go back to their sins.

He then shared how a pastor’s wife met him and declared that she does not think her husband is a Christian anymore because of the way he had been acting.

“A pastor’s wife said I don’t think my husband is a Christian, because what he has been doing lately,” he said. “Be careful, Satan wants the very elect to go back to their sins.”

