A Party With 14 States And Contesting With 8 Or 9 States Should Look Inward- Presidency Replies PDP.

According to the Vanguard paper, the Presidency on Tuesday accused the main opposition political party, the People’s Democratic Party, of allegedly latching onto “fake reports” about the stoning of the President’s convoy in Kano putting the All Progressives Congress (APC), at loggerheads with the Federal Government.

Photo Credit: Punch paper

Late Monday, the PDP in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, condemned the attack on the convoy of the Nigerian president, citing that the attack was sponsored by the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who they accused of resorting to violence having discovered that he cannot win the forthcoming election through the ballot.

However, reacting to the opinion of the PDP, the presidency made it clear that president Buhari has not lost his command and respect of the Kano people, citing that the stone pelter as seen from the video in the fight against the traffic-police were innocent children sponsored by politicians and terrorist sympathizers, and there is no place for violence in democracy.

More so, the presidency further taunted the PDP, saying that a so-called political party with 14 States contesting with 8 or 9 should look inward to see why their campaign is flagging and destined to fail.

