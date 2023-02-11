A Party In Tatters Few Days To Voting, The Sign Of Defeat Are All There To See – Keyamo Drags PDP

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has taken out his time to drag the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, hours after expelling the former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamdi and 6 other persons from the party.

While speaking, Mr Keyamo made it known that the PDP is in tatters, few days before the general elections. He went on and noted that signs of defeat are all over there to see in the PDP, but they have decided to burry their heads in the sands like the proverbial ostrich.

Mr Keyamo made this disclosure on his verified twitter handle, while reacting to the report that the PDP sacked the former Enugu State Governor, Chimaroke Nnamdi, for getting himself involved in anti party activities.

It should be noted that the former Enugu State Governor, had on several occasions campaigned for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, leaving the presidential candidate of his own party, Atiku Abubakar. The party had warned him on several occasions, but he continued campaigning for the APC candidate which led to his sacking.

