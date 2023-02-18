A Northern Gov Owing Workers 6 Months Salary Has Been Forced To Bring Out Cash He Stashed- Jimi Disu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Amid ongoing heated public debate surrounding the naira redesign/cash swap policy initiated by the Godwin Emefiele-led Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), veteran journalist, and public affairs analyst, Jimi Disu has come out to share his thoughts on the contentious issue.

Speaking during an interview on PLUS TV’s ‘Plus Politics’ program a few hours ago, Disu lampooned politicians and public officeholders who are fighting the policy, insisting that President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to saving the country from moneybag politicians who have stashed humongous amounts of money ahead of the upcoming elections, must be encouraged and applauded.

To buttress his point, the veteran journalist alleged that a northern governor who has been owing workers in his state salaries of up to six months was recently forced to bring out the large cache of old naira notes he stashed somewhere for fear of losing the money as a result of the CBN policy.

He said; “The government has issued directives as to the new monetary policy. The notes have been redesigned and the government has said specifically that this is not merely an economic matter but it is also a matter of national security. They are doing this to forestall those who have piled up our own money. People need to know that the President is saying that some people have piled up, is our own money. Just today, a video made the rounds that one of the governors in the north who has been owing his worker’s salaries for six months was forced to bring out all the cash he stockpiled.

People had better open their and ensure that they are not carried away by these wrong sentiments that the President wants to make the masses suffer. We stand with our President. All the phone calls I have received at various radio programs and on social media show that people are standing by the President and his resolve to ensure that this country is not held hostage by any group of politicians.”

