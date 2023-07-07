A Nigerian philanthropist Stanley Samson making life changing moves for the youths

Stanley Samson is a Nigerian businessman, economist and philanthropist. He has business interests in logistics, entertainment, Hospitality, Agriculture, Retail Stores, constructions and real estate. He is the chairman and CEO of WAN GROUP, a company presently housing Olowo wan drinks, wan logistics , wan property matrix limited, wan entertainment and events, wan food foundation, He is also the founder of Remi signature

Ifeoluwa is founder and financier of the SOAKED IN WORSHIP a Foundation and an NGO focused on economic empowerment, health, community investments, philanthropy, vocational enterprise for youths and the aim of the foundation is to bring back youths and redirect them to the part of christ, SOAKED IN WORSHIP, in the past six months has provided different vocational skill development for youths in rural areas and has redefined their mindset towards positive thinking and self reliance.

Over the last half a decade Stanley Samson Ifeoluwa through his foundation has been involved in philanthropic initiatives ranging from educational support, health support, nutritional support, psychosocial support, recreational support, shelter and provision of clean water.

Born to the family of Bishop Thompson, the founder and pastor of Christ Royal family international, He attended Jacobs model school, Sango Otta, Ogun state, Faith Academy, Cannan land, Otta, Ogun state for his secondary Education, then graduated from the Redeemers University, He also holds a Master Degree from University of Greenwich, where he got his MBA.





Stanley Samson is focused on ensuring he adds value to the society through his charity organizations and movements. He hosted one of the biggest free skill acquisition training in Nigeria , where hundreds of young people gathered to learn a skill for the betterment of there lives .



As a leader Stanley Samson has a vision to change life’s, he is an ardent preacher of addiction, he has the calling to bring people out of addiction. This man has helped thousands of young people break out from different types of addiction, e.g drugs , masturbation , lying , stealing in what so ever way , he has helped so many young people in his generation to come out of such .

Stanley Samson ifeoluwa is publishing his first book this year titled : BREAKING OUT OF ADDICTION. This book is a life changer in this generation, everybody should be prompted to read this book .