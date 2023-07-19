A newcomer must not be made a pastor – Pastor Kumuyi

Photo Credit: Pinterest

The general superintendent of the deeper Christian life ministry, Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, shared a video on his Facebook page. He said, “Sometimes, a new convert wants to be this, an inexperienced person wants to be that, and the one who has not been called wants to be here and there, and if God allows that, pride may come and ruin the person.

He read from the book of 1 Timothy 3:6, which says, “Not a novice, lest being lifted up with pride he fall into the condemnation of the devil.” And he said, “We are putting people in different places and positions; the word of God says such a one must not be a novice; a new convert must not become a Pastor, Overseer, or bishop, ruling over thousands of people. Someone who does not have a standing and steadfast relationship with the Lord is the one who is just looking for a position to grab and control, ruling over people in a domineering way. A leader must not be a novice so that he will not fall into the same condemnation the devil fell into. That is why in the church, ministry, and fellowship, we watch people, and if they get into pride and become disobedient, defiant, and uncontrollable because of pride, which will ruin them, we mercifully take away from them that position. ” He advised believers to be watchful of intruders in the church.

The cleric made this revelation while teaching on the topic of “prophetic revelations concerning a proud monarch and all proud men.”

( Fast forward video to 2 hours for the sermon)

