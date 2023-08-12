NEWS

A Ministerial Nominee Under Tinubu Holds Only SSCE in the 21st Century – Dr. Ody Ajike

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read

Dr. Ody Ajike, a prominent security expert, has expressed dismay over the quality of individuals nominated by President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for ministerial positions within his administration.

In an interview with the national daily, THE SUN, Ajike criticized the educational qualifications of some of Tinubu’s nominees. He revealed that one of the nominees possesses only a secondary school certificate as his educational qualification.

In Ajike’s words, “President Tinubu has presented the least qualified set of ministers I have witnessed in Nigeria since 1999. I am concerned that he might be contemplating a re-run election, which could explain these types of ministerial nominees. I came across the resume of a nominee who holds only an SSCE qualification in the 21st Century. It is disheartening.”

Regarding the large cabinet being assembled by Tinubu, despite the Oronsaye Report’s recommendation for reduced bureaucracy and governance costs, Ajike called on Nigerians to hold the government accountable.

He lamented, “How can the government be increasing the cost of governance while the people continue to bear the brunt of daily hardships?”

ChatterBoxx (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Some Senators Have Gotten N2m Recess ‘Token,’ Says Senator Ningi

4 mins ago

OFFICIAL: Kane dumps Tottenham for European GIants

6 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Ganduje seeks NEC approval to replace Lukman, Kyari, others, NIGER COUP: Nigerians reject ECOWAS war plan, back NASS

18 mins ago

Niger Situation Like Mosquito On Scrotum, The Threat By Asari To Attack Niger Is Comical –Shehu Sani

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button