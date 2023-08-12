A Ministerial Nominee Under Tinubu Holds Only SSCE in the 21st Century – Dr. Ody Ajike

Dr. Ody Ajike, a prominent security expert, has expressed dismay over the quality of individuals nominated by President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for ministerial positions within his administration.

In an interview with the national daily, THE SUN, Ajike criticized the educational qualifications of some of Tinubu’s nominees. He revealed that one of the nominees possesses only a secondary school certificate as his educational qualification.

In Ajike’s words, “President Tinubu has presented the least qualified set of ministers I have witnessed in Nigeria since 1999. I am concerned that he might be contemplating a re-run election, which could explain these types of ministerial nominees. I came across the resume of a nominee who holds only an SSCE qualification in the 21st Century. It is disheartening.”

Regarding the large cabinet being assembled by Tinubu, despite the Oronsaye Report’s recommendation for reduced bureaucracy and governance costs, Ajike called on Nigerians to hold the government accountable.

He lamented, “How can the government be increasing the cost of governance while the people continue to bear the brunt of daily hardships?”

