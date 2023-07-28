NEWS

A minister who became governor for 8yrs and chooses to be a minister again is a failure-Daniel Bwala

In a tweet that was made this afternoon by Mr Daniel Bwala, who happens to be one of the spokespersons to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar during the 2023 presidential election, he has attacked a ministerial nominee for accepting to become a minister in the country.

In his tweet, Daniel Bwala said someone who was a minister before in the past administration, then became a state governor for eight years and after his tenure ended, decided to accept a ministerial offer again is a failure because, it is more like the person is repeating a class.

He said, “A person who was a minister, then became a governor and served for 8 years, AND CHOSE to go back to be a minister (in other words to repeat a class) he/she is a failure and his conduct in the 21st century is REPUGNANT TO NATURAL JUSTICE, EQUITY AND GOOD CONSCIENCE.”

Further talking, he said, “It is like becoming a commissioner, then a governor and back to be a commissioner again.”

