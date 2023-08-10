A Man Who Publicly Boasted That He Sent Yar’dua To Grave Shouldn’t Be Trusted By Any President— Sani

Shehu Sani, a former Senator representing Kaduna Central has mocked former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai after The Senate failed to confirm his nomination as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Recall that last week, the Senate screened the 48 ministerial nominees sent to them by President Tinubu. After the screening, however, the Senate refused to confirm 3 out of the 48 nominees for security reasons. Among them is the former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Reacting to the development in a post on his official Twitter account, Shehu Sani stated that no president should allow El-Rufai to go close to him because he once publicly boasted that he fought former President, Yar’adua, and sent him to his grave. Shehu Sani stated that nobody should associate himself with such type of person no matter what.

“The man who publicly boasted and gloated that he fought President Yar’adua and sent him to his grave should not be trusted by any president now or in the future.” The former senator wrote.

