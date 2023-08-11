A man who publicly boasted that he sent president Yar’Adua to grave should not be trusted–Shehu Sani

Today, Senator Shehu Sani used his official social media platform to criticize one of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s newly nominated ministers. Without directly specifying the individual’s name, the Kaduna Senator raised objections concerning one of the candidates on Tinubu’s roster of senators.

While he was considering a past incident involving the nominee, Senator Shehu Sani passed his opinion by saying that any Nigerian president should exercise caution in placing trust in an individual who once openly boasted about his involvement in a confrontation with former President Umara Musa Yar’adua, leading to the latter’s demise. The identity of the individual alluded to in Senator Shehu Sani’s statement remains ambiguous, further complicating the situation. To quote Senator Sani, “A person who publicly proclaimed and took pride in his role in the struggle against President Yar’adua, which allegedly contributed to his passing, should not be regarded as reliable by any current or future President.”

Senator Shehu Sani’s comments raise pertinent questions about the nominee’s historical actions and potential consequences. The absence of a specific name leaves room for speculation and debate regarding the individual who supposedly made the contentious statements about President Yar’adua. In his declaration, Senator Sani emphasizes the gravity of trusting someone who has openly acknowledged a role in the events that transpired during President Yar’adua’s time in office.

