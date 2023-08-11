A man told me that a module of Guinea corn that they sold for N200 is now N1500-Akunna

Chuks Akunna, Executive Director Authority newspaper, said that a man he met told him that module of Guinea corn that they sold for 200 naira is now 1500 naira.

Chuks Akunna recalled this in an interview with AIT during the Kakaaki program when he was reacting to the story by Daily Trust newspaper today, that at the parallel market, 1000 naira is equivalent to 1 dollar.

Chuks said presently, we don’t have minister of Finance, minister of national planning and in the midst of that, President Tinubu removed the CBN governor and brand him a ‘terrorist’. He said when people on the street hear that 1 dollar is 925 naira, they wouldn’t understand it, but very soon, they will start to understand, when it starts to affect everything in the market.

He gave an instance, “…The man told me that wallahi, the Guinea corn that is 200 naira in the north, is now 1500. A loaf of bread is now 1200 naira.” He said that shows how things are bad.

Akunna then said that the same people in 2010, 2013 that used to talk against Jonathan’s government are now quiet. He said people like Lai Mohammed.

Watch video here (1:15:19)

