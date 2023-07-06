A man supernaturally regained his sights after 20 years of blindness

It was a day of great joy and appreciation for the family of a 51-year-old man in Enugu state, Nigeria, who regained his sight after 20 years of complete blindness. The man had lost his sight immediately after graduating from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and had suffered greatly as a result of his condition.

He was subjected to ridicule and neglect by some of his family members and friends, who believed that his blindness was a punishment from God for his wrongdoing. Despite being taken to many hospitals and spiritual homes for treatment, he had not been able to regain his sight, and his parents had spent a lot of money on medical bills.

The man’s friend, who had graduated with him and become a Canadian ambassador, learned of his friend’s condition and decided to help. He knew of a spiritualist who could offer genuine treatment that might enable his friend to regain his sight.

He requested that the man be released to him for treatment and took him to Chief Dr Faraji Voodoo Temple with his mother. The spiritualist revealed that a woman related to the man's mother was responsible for his blindness and instructed them to purchase 7 cowries, a bottle of local gin, lime water, and a goat for sacrifice.

The ambassador and the mother bought the items from the market, and the spiritualist sacrificed the goat and prayed fervently with the gin. He started the treatment immediately and promised that the man would regain his sight after 7 days. He further stated that the woman responsible for the blindness would confess when the man regained his sight.

To the surprise of everyone, the man regained his sight after just 6 days of treatment. The woman responsible for his blindness confessed to her actions within two days, and the blindness returned to her as a result.

The man was discharged from the voodoo temple and returned home, overjoyed to have regained his sight after 20 long years of blindness.

