A Man Refusing To Have Sex With You Because He’s Keeping You For Marriage Is Not Bad – Blessing CEO

Relationship therapist, Blessing CEO has stated that it is not bad when men say that they don’t want to have s€x because they are keeping their girlfriends for marriage. According to Okoro Blessing, a man may be protecting his girlfriend may be protecting his girlfriend by refusing to sleep with her.

Blessing CEO in a video she posted on Facebook said;

”There is nothing bad in a man saying that he doesn’t want to have s€x with you because he is keeping you for marriage. What if he has diseases and he is trying to protect you from it? Women, s€x is not love. By the time you get married, you will become tired of s€x.

A man refusing to have s€x with you without protection means that he is a disciplined man. When a man tells you that he’s not ready for something, don’t push him. Get busy with your life and don’t look desperate.”

