A Man Can Wake Up One Day And Tell You That He Is Tired Of His Marriage Without Reason -Blessing CEO

There are certain situations whereby men suddenly drift away from their wives and refuse to give them the attention that they once offered. Some men even leave their matrimonial homes for a long period of time and when they are asked the reason for their decision, they only claim that they are tired without mentioning a proper reason.

Relationship therapist, Blessing CEO has stated in an interview with Arise TV that a man can wake up one day and decide that he is tired of his marriage without any reason. According to Okoro Blessing, women don’t have any power over a man cheating or not since it is purely their decision to be faithful.

Click the LINK to watch the video.

Many would argue that the statement that Blessing CEO made shows that a lot of men get married to women they don’t love. Some were pressured into marriage without knowing what it involves or the responsibilities attached to it.

latest_info (

)