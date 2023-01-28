A Lot Will Happen In 2023 Election, Obi’ll Do Well But His Supporters Will Be Offended-Hannatu Musawa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Deputy spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Hannatu Musawa, has said that many things will happen during the 2023 election. The politician who is also the daughter of one of Katsina State’s revered politicians, Musa Musawa, made these comments in an interview with Saturday Punch.

She spoke about the chances of her party, the APC, and that of Peter Obi whose support system she said, is Internet driven. The Katsina born female politician went on to describe the North West as the backbone of the coming election. She however stated that though the region has the highest number of registered voters and will deliver Tinubu, those who rule out Peter Obi’s chances will be marvelled by how well he’ll do at the polls.

“I can guarantee that we are going to deliver. The North-West is coming out to deliver. Many things will happen in this election. One of them is that the people who may not give (Peter) Obi much credit will be surprised by how well he is going to do. And those who are supporting Obi all over the Internet are going to be shocked at how badly he will do at the presidential election. Then, the nation is going to be astounded as to how Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will perform in the North-West,” Hannatu said.

