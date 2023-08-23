A Lot Of Women Pretend As Church Girls In Order To Find Themselves A Husband _ BlessingCeo

Popular relationship therapist and mental health expert BlessingCeo few minutes ago in her official Facebook page video discloses that a lot of women pretend as church girls to find themselves husband.

She said this during her regular tutorial class which she tutored on fidelity. She mentioned that anybody who is not faithful during dating can never be faithful after getting married. She also mentioned that people should be faithful to themselves and not to their husbands or wives.

She said that a lot of women pretend as church girls in order to find themselves husband. She said that most of this women after marriage show their real character to their husbands. She said that most men always want a woman who is so humble and submissive, that is why these women pretend to meet their desires.

Click here to watch the video.

