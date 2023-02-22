‘A Lot Of Politicians Have Stashed Up The New Naira Notes In Billions For The Election Day’ – Bawa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Economic Financial Crimes Commission Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa has lamented over the connivance between Bank officials and Politicians ahead of the 2023 general election. Bawa speaking during an interview with Channels Television stated that the Bankers have sneaked the new notes out of the banking system and have given them to certain Politicians who intend to buy votes on Election Day.

Bawa stated that the 2023 election will be quite different because of the Bvas and that the Politicians are well aware that they can not manipulate the system. He pointed out that this is why so many politicians have resolved to getting the new notes from circulating into the hands of the people.

He said, ”The intelligence reports that we have cannot be totally shared to the public, it is for our own internal consumption. But what we can reveal is that a lot of politicians have stashed up the new notes in billions for the Election Day.

Because INEC has more or less perfected its scheme of doing things. The BVAS is going to do a lot of wonders on that day. And so what the politicians want to do is to ensure that they buy votes. They have connived with the Bankers to get the money out of the banking system. They want to maximize the numbers of Nigerians that they have out there to their advantage.”

