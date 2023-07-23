A Lot Of Men Come With Baggages; He Could Have Been Married Or He Had Children Before – Blessing CEO

There are certain situations whereby women prefer young men who have not had history of divorces or history of marital abuse. Women who are only after the financial capacity of a man fall into the hands of abusive men and end up losing their marriage or worse.

Relationship therapist, Blessing CEO has advised that women should find out the baggages that their men are bringing into a marriage. According to Okoro Blessing, a lot of men come with baggages and it could be that he was married, had children, or family problems.

Blessing CEO in a video she posted on Facebook said;

”The first thing I find out in every man I date is their weaknesses. The next thing is to find out if I can tolerate his weaknesses. You also need to find out the baggages.

A lot of men come with baggages. It could be that he has been married before, he has children before, or he has family issues. You need to find out these things and be sure that you are ready to deal with them.

A lot of women complain about cheating but cheating is not the problem. The problem is that these men love you but they can’t control themselves. That is why I said that the fact that a man cheats on you doesn’t mean he doesn’t love you. A lot of men love you but they don’t have self-control.”

