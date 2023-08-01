A lot of men cheat for ego, for fun. Not because they don’t love their wife -Blessing CEO

Credit: Instagram/ Blessing CEO

According to a report by Vanguard , Blessing Okoro, widely recognised as Blessing CEO and a self-proclaimed relationship expert, recently shared intriguing revelations about infidelity among Nigerian men during an interview on Arise TV.

In her candid discussion, Blessing challenged the common belief that men cheat due to a lack of love for their wives. Instead, she suggested that some men cheat simply for the thrill of it, viewing it as a form of entertainment rather than a reflection of their feelings towards their partners.

Furthermore, Blessing pointed out that the distractions encountered within marriages can play a significant role in driving men towards infidelity. The pressures and challenges that come with married life may lead some men to seek excitement and novelty outside of their relationship.

Ego was another factor she identified as contributing to men’s unfaithfulness. According to Blessing, some men may cheat to satisfy their egos and bolster their sense of masculinity. Seeking attention and validation from others can become a temptation for those struggling with their self-esteem.

In her words: “A lot of men cheat for ego, for fun. Not because they don’t love their wife or their wives are not curvy, it’s just lawless in the country that gives them the confidence to cheat.”

“The fact is, if the law states that men who cheat will be jailed for 20 years, you’ll see that men can be faithful.”

