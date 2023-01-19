This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A lot of APC & PDP members told me they will vote for Peter Obi at the presidential level- Okonkwo

The spokesperson of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, Kenneth Okonkwo has claimed a lot of members of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) confided in him that they will vote for Peter Obi at the presidential level.

Okonwo made the claim while speaking about the crisis across some state chapters of the Labour Party like Lagos, Ogun, Nasarawa, Adamawa and Kano states.

When asked how much of these crisis is going to impede on the quest of the Labour Party to takeover the helms of affairs in Nigeria?

He said, “non at the presidential level because which ever faction, which ever leaning of whatever part of the crisis that is happening in Labour party, all of them are unanimous that Peter Obi is the only option.

And so also the members of other political parties, APC or PDP, they are all doing Peter Obi at the presidential level and I can tell you that because I was a member of PDP and APC before becoming a member of Labour Party.

And a lot of them confide in me that when it comes to the issue of the president of the federal republic of Nigeria, they are going to do Peter Obi.

But what you have just enumerated may affect us on the sub regional level normally, just like any crisis within any political party will affect on the regional level.”

