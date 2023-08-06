A Life Without Battle Cannot Access Mantle, Prophet Iginla Joshua Speaks

Joshua Iginla is a Nigerian pastor, televangelist, and prosperity gospel preacher regarded by some as a prophet. In his recent post on facebook shared a message to the public.

The man of God began by nothing that the challeges, battles, trouble and turbulance we face in the journey of life are not what we bargain for, but for based on the alterations brought about by the battles of life.

While speaking, the cleric he report state that ‘When we are talking about battles, we are talking about fights, challenges, troubles and turbulence in the journey of life. Sometimes, what we see in life are not the things we bargained for based on the alterations brought about by the battles of life. The battles of life don’t always come because you are in error, they are just meant to be.

Speaking further, he said ‘A life without battle cannot access mantle. A life without battle cannot settle in the pinnacle of greatness. People who run from battles always end up bottled up without victory in life. Understand that the depth of your battle is not as important as the breakthroughs and testimonies that come after the battle.

The man of God concluded by given a prophecy ‘I prophesy, as the battles of life come against you, God shall empower you for unstoppable victory and Divine increase. In Jesus mighty name.

Presido11 (

)