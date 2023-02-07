This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

‘A Lie I Allowed’: Fashola Denies Promising APC Will Fix Power In Six Months

Babatunde Fashola, the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has denied promising repairs to the electricity supply in six months.

Several sources report that the Minister of Works and Housing promised that if the APC won the 2015 election, it would end Nigeria’s electricity issue. If the commitment was broken, Fashola allegedly invited Nigerians to “stone” him, according to the reports as of then.

However, the minister denied making such a remark and referred to it as “a falsehood that I tolerated.”

“One of the things that were said about me was that I declared we will electrify Nigeria in six months,” Fashola remarked on Monday’s episode of Channels Television’s election show The 2023 Verdict.

“I allowed the falsehood to persist until the day I gave my media representatives instructions to replay the footage, and ever since then, the lie has evaporated.”

The minister insisted that because of the tone, he was unable to pass comment.

I am conscious that my words are not made of stone. In fact, I’m not even a combative person. Stone is violence. I don’t normally speak like that. He said, “They’re not in my vocabulary.”

Content created and supplied by: TheTirelessWriter (via 50minds

News )

#Lie #Allowed #Fashola #Denies #Promising #APC #Fix #Power #Months‘A Lie I Allowed’: Fashola Denies Promising APC Will Fix Power In Six Months Publish on 2023-02-07 05:34:07