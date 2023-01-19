A Leopard Cannot Change Its Skin-Festus Keyamo Slams Atiku For Promising Contracts To PDP Members

Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, responded to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s claim that only those who win their voting districts will be given contracts and appointments. Atiku is the candidate for president of the People’s Democratic Party.

The declaration was made yesterday in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun state, by Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president of Nigeria.

In Atiku’s words; “The only way as far as I’m concerned, if I’m President, if you come and say you want a job or you want a contract, I will ask you let me have the result of your polling booth and that is what I’m going to direct to everybody because unless we do that we will not win the elections”

Reacting to the statement, Festus Keyamo stated that a leopard cannot change its skin adding that Atiku is already promising contracts to political allies, forgetting that there is a law called the Public Procurement Act.

