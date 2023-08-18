‘A Large Percentage Of IMO State Workers Have Not Been Paid Their Salaries For 40 Months’ – Joe Ajaero

The Nigeria Labour Congress President, Joe Ajaero has alleged that a large percentage of IMO workers have not been paid 40 months’ salaries. He said in an interview with Channels Tv news that the Organised Labour meeting with the governor of Imo State is objectionable. According to him, the Imo State governor does not recognize the NLC in his state and has set up his own Labour group that he’s working with.

He said, ”There are some members of that committee that their inclusion are highly contentious and objectionable. If in that committee, the governor of Imo state is in that committee, then it is objectionable by Labour. Because for 40 months, a large percentage of Imo state workers have not been paid their salaries. For almost 6 months, the governor had his own NLC that he’s working with. So why would he come to the National to discuss with us when he doesn’t recognize the NLC.”

