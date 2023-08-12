A judge will deliver the judgement according to evidence not according to public expectation-Usman

A senior lawyer, Mr Joshua Usman, SAN, has made it known Judges handling the ongoing presidential election cases can’t sell themselves out, simply because there is a high expectation from the members of the public, noting that a judge will only deliver his judgement based on the evidence placed before the court.

Mr Usman made this disclosure when he was being interviewed on Arise Television, as he was reacting to the ongoing presidential election petitions pending at the Tribunal.

He said: “A judge can’t sell out, simply because there is a high expectation from the public, rather a judge will deliver his judgement based on the evidence placed before the court. So whether there is a high expectation, whether there’s is low expectation, a judge will deliver the judgement according to evidence not according to public expectation and perception.”

According to Joshua Usman, he states that a judge cannot be swayed by external factors, such as public expectations. Instead, a judge will base their judgement solely on the evidence presented in court. Regardless of whether there is high or low public expectation, the judge will make their decision based on the evidence, not public opinion or perception.

It is important to mention that the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, and his PDP counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, are currently in court challenging the 2023 presidential election. Some individuals believe that the current government may have an influence on the final decision made by the tribunal.

Start Watching From: 2: 10



