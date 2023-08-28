A Hungry Govt Hides Food from its Citizens. If they can Hide Food, what else do you Expect- Rudeboy.

Nigerian veteran singer, Rudeboy has taken to social media to criticize this current government, following its delay in the distribution of palliatives to Nigerians. He questioned Nigerians on what they are anticipating from an administration that conceals food from them.

The afro beat singer who spoke about such issue through his official Instagram story, stated that a hungry government is a government that hides palliative from its citizens, adding that if the government can hide ordinary food from Nigerians, what else are they expecting from such government.

Rudeboy wrote;

“A hungry government is a government that hides palliative from his citizens. God forbid!! Please who do us? If they can hide ordinary food, please what else are you expecting from them.”

Here is Rudeboy’s post below;

Rudeboy is one among the many Nigerian singers that has greatly impacted the music industry with his talent ever since his rise to fame. The veteran singer aside from being a music star, is also a critic when it comes to bad governance.

