A group of military people sat down and designed the constitution that trapped Nigeria in a political and economic system- Dr Odilim Enwegbara

A development economist, Dr Odilim Enwegbara, has noted that the constitution of the country was not designed to develop the country, noting that a group of military officers sat down and designed a condition that trapped Nigeria in political and economic system, noting that nobody wants to resolve it so that things will work in the country.

Dr Enwegbara made this disclosure when he was being interviewed on Arise Television, as he was reacting to the sharing of billions of Naira among the three tiers of Government, the federal, state and local governments.

He said: “Nigerian Constitution was not designed to develop the country. A group of military people sat down and designed the constitution that trapped Nigeria in a political and economic system. Nobody wants to resolve this problem.”

Furthermore, he noted that federal system of government is coming together of a group of States or region, to use the centre as a reference point, noting that the state’s will always fall back to their own region and not rushing to Abuja for free money.

In addition, he made it known that China was able to develop because they made sure that every region has its own economic blue print that suits the need of that particular region. He thereby stated it clearly that Nigeria can’t call itself a federation when every states depend on the the federal government for survival.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Start Watching From: 3: 06



