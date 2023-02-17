This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A Governor Who Was Caught Pocketing Dollar Is Also Fighting Naira Swap- Prof. Chidi Odinkalu

As the nation continues to groan under the socio-economic hardship brought about by the contentious new naira policy initiated by the Godwin Emefiele-led Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chidi Odinkalu who is famously known as a prominent Lawyer has faulted the consolidated suit by 10 States governors against the Federal Government of Nigeria, over the naira swap deadline.

While speaking during a live interview on the Channels Tv yesterday evening, he claimed that the said governors do not have the love of Nigerians at heart and that was the reason why they are against the Naira swap development and that, they so much wish to use the money to buy votes from poor voters and they are now angry because, their plans might not work.

Speaking further, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu who is also known as a Human Rights Activist Accused the Governor of Kano State, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, for joining the suit against the Federal Government. He also disclosed that the Governor was not supposed to be among those fighting against the FG because, he was once caught collecting bribe.

In addition, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu further made a concluding statement saying, “You and I know that this matter is about cash to buy elections. The governor of Kano, caught pocketing dollars, is also fighting against Naira swap. The fact of the matter is that these politicians who are jumping up about this do not have the public interest in view.

