A Governor In Northwest Has 22 Billion Old Naira Notes Stacked In His House – Buba Galadima

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Buba Galadima, a senior member of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has claimed that a governor currently in office in the Northwest concealed N22 billion in old naira notes in his residence.

During an appearance on Trust TV’s Daily Politics, the former National Secretary of the disbanded Congress for Progressive Change, CPC, revealed this.

In response to a question about the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) contentious Naira redesign policy, Galadima said that the Naira redesign deadline should be completed within six months.

The statesman went on to say that the strategy was supported by the government because many people had accumulated the money in their homes.

“I concur. I am aware thanks to intelligence that there is a governor in the Northwestern region who possesses roughly N22 billion in old money.

“Yes, while I speak to you, there are N22 billion heaped in his home. He recognises himself. He emphasised, “And the security agencies are aware.

Galadima suggested that the agencies may be ignoring the situation because “they may be in the same club or are defending him.”

The lawmaker continued by saying that the governor’s going to be duped into changing the money “accumulated through corruption.”

Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, claimed a fortnight ago that the old N200, N500, and N1000 denominations were recalled because N2.7 trillion was held in private houses prior to the Buhari government.

Ganandaji (

)