A Gov Stashed N22bn Old Naira Notes At Home, What Are Security Agencies Waiting For?- Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to say a North Western governor stashed N22 billion old naira notes at home.

It was reported that Buba Galadima, a Northern leader revealed that a governor hid N22 billion old naira notes at home.

It was gathered that Buba Galadima disclosed this in an interview while responding to a question on the issue of the naira redesign policy set up by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

However, the outspoken Shehu Sani recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, saying a North Western Governor currently stashed N22 Billion of old notes at home as alleged.

On that note, Shehu Sani added to his statement by asking what Nigerian security agencies were still waiting for as he expected immediate action taken towards the alleged report.”

In his statement, Shehu Sani wrote below’

“A North Western Governor currently stashed N22 Billion of old notes at home says Buba Galadima. What are the security agencies waiting for?”

