A golden era awaits Akwa Ibom, says Umo Eno

The governorship candidate of the People Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, has promised Akwa Ibom people “a golden era” under his expected tenure as the next governor of the State. Pastor Eno was speaking yesterday to a mammoth crowd of Essien Udim people, as his campaign train birthed in Afaha Ikot Ebak, headquartered Of Essien Udim Local Government Area, LGA, the home turf of Senator Godswill Akpabio, the former governor of the State.

As a successful businessman who started firms worth millions of Naira from scratch without relying on government funds, Pastor Eno claimed he is well-suited and ready to transmit his knowledge and experience in order to spark an industrial revolution in Akwa State. For the first time, he criticised some of his rivals for making all of their money from public funds while doing nothing to improve the state’s well-being by starting enterprises that may employ young people without jobs. Pastor Eno remarked, apparently unhappy about a phoney and politically motivated court action involving his former staff that was just dismissed by an Abuja Court, “When I am talking, they should be quiet.”

“I am entering the government in May of this year with a clear vision and mission to change the mindset of the Akwa Ibom people and lift them out of their dependence on political crumbs, to change our mindsets, and to demonstrate to our young people that they can achieve more in life through entrepreneurship than by circling politicians in search of scraps. We are entering the golden period of Akwa Ibom State, he added, when we would utilise the facilities put in place by Governor Udom Emmanuel to make our State a very productive one, an economy powered by businesses, and the SME capital of Nigeria.

