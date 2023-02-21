A Fulani was killing our people but another Fulani is coming to relieve us from the killings-Hagher

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a news that was published by the Nigerian Tribune paper Online yesterday evening, it was reported that Professor Iyorwuese Hagher, has said that the people of Benue State should vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who happens to be the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, because, he is the only one who can stop the Fulani killings of Benue residents in the state.

During his statement, Professor Hagher faulted the sentiment being whipped that Atiku is the same as Fulani that has been killing people in the state, as he said Atiku is innocent of the allegation.

It was reported that the former ambassador, drew his argument from the scripture, as he said that though, Atiku is a Fulani man but, with a difference coming as the biblical serpent calved by Moses in the wilderness when the serpent bit the Israelites to show God’s supremacy.

He said, “God did not use crocodile or bird but the same fiery serpent set on a pole, so a Fulani was killing our people but another Fulani is coming to relieve us from the killings.”

