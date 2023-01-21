A Fulani Man Want To Take Over From Another Fulani Man, Where Is The Justice & Equity?-Bitrus Yerima

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Head of tions, Directorate of Interventions of the Labour Party(LP) Presidential Campaign Council, Bitrus Yerima in an interview has speak about the presidential candidate of PDP candidacy.

According to him, a Fulani Man want to take over for another Fulani Man, where is the justice and equity”. He also lament that it is unfair for somebody to rule for eight years from the North and another person from the North wants to take over

Speaking during the interview, Bitrus Yerima said Atiku said that he is the unifier we have today? Is it fair, just and equitable for somebody to rule for eight years from the North and then, you’re from the North and you also want to take over from the North

“Not only that you’re from the North, you are also a Fulani man; and the current government is controlled by the Fulani. And he wants to be president in Nigeria. Where is justice, fairness and equity? He has failed”

