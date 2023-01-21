This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A friend of Wike told me that Wike will be the next president, because he bought the north- Dele Momodu

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, has come under fire from the Atiku/Okowa campaign’s spokeswoman Dele Momodu for disregarding her advice to run for president in the PDP. Dele Momodu claimed that Wike had the mentality of using money to advance his cause.

He recounted how a former governor friend of Wike had confidently predicted that Wike will become the next president because he had bought the support of people in the North. He pointed out that, particularly when it comes to the North, politics is not just about money and that the governor of Rivers State misread the signal.

I warned Wike that you’re not going to get it, even though I know you want to run and that you claimed to be fighting for the South, he claimed. I begged him to see that you cannot be the only winner in a cause you are fighting for if you truly love the South. I was explicit when I informed him. You’ll believe I was paying attention to my crystal calls.

I’m relieved that I made it official. I ran across a former governor who is one of his close buddies, and he informed me that Wike will be the next president of Nigeria. How, I asked. He claimed to have bought individuals in the North. All of his purchases of people—in Borno, Kano, and Kaduna—were motivated by his desire to make money.

[Culled From Nigeria Tribune]

