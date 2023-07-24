A fragile country like ours doesn’t need a private army – Senator Shehu Sani

In the midst of growing uncertainty and speculation, a video has emerged on social media platforms, allegedly showcasing the existence of state-backed private armed militia. The video, whose authenticity is yet to be independently verified, has sparked widespread concern among citizens and political analysts alike. Regardless of its veracity, there are mounting calls for President Tinubu to exercise extreme caution and prevent any inadvertent encouragement of such forces, which some fear could become a menace to the nation.

In response to the trending video, public figures and citizens are urging the President not to overlook the potential consequences of allowing or indirectly supporting the rise of private armed militias. Such entities, they argue, can destabilize the country and erode the already delicate fabric of Nigerian society.

A prevailing sentiment among critics is that a nation like Nigeria, already grappling with numerous challenges, must avoid the specter of a private army, which could undermine the authority of the country’s legitimate armed forces, police, and security agencies. These established institutions have long been entrusted with the responsibility of safeguarding the nation’s interests and maintaining law and order.

The calls for restraint stem from the belief that a country as diverse and complex as Nigeria requires a unified and cohesive approach to security matters. The proliferation of state-backed private armed militia may exacerbate existing regional tensions and raise questions about impartiality and accountability.

According to Senator Shehu Sani Supporters of the President acknowledge the pressing need for security and protection. However, they advocate for a bolstered and better-equipped national security apparatus to address these concerns, rather than resorting to decentralized and potentially unaccountable forces.

As the controversy surrounding the video continues to gain momentum, President Tinubu’s office has yet to issue an official statement regarding the matter. Nigerians are eagerly awaiting a response from the President, hoping for a clear stance on the alleged private armed militia and an assurance that the country’s existing security apparatus remains the backbone of its defense.

In the coming days, the veracity of the trending video will likely be determined through rigorous investigation, and its implications will undoubtedly continue to fuel public discourse. For now, citizens are looking to their leaders to prioritize national unity and security, safeguarding the country’s stability and steering it away from any potential path of division and chaos.

