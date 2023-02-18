A Family Was Burnt To Death Because They Proved The Rigging Of 2015 Election- Ayo Adebanjo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The leader of the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has recently come forward to discuss how an INEC official was brutally murdered in Kano State in 2015 but no one was detained in connection with the death. This comes as the presidential race continues to gain momentum in the country’s political space ahead of the general election, which is scheduled to take place in less than three weeks.

Adebanjo said that many crimes have been committed in Nigeria but have gone unrecorded during a live conversation with the Vanguard’s correspondent.

Ayo Adebanjo, a well-known politician and human rights advocate, continued by saying something humorous like this: “You are aware of what transpired with the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kano, correct? You pressmen forgot, right? The INEC REC family in Kano, Nigeria, was burned alive in 2015, but not a single suspect was apprehended. The man was killed by fire in his own home together with his wife and children, and no arrest has been made as of yet.”

Ayo Adebanjo, however, claimed that they all passed away and that if he were lying, some of the country’s senior authorities were to blame for the insecurity, they should come and arrest him.

He concluded by saying that the man was slain because he had evidence that the 2015 presidential election had been manipulated in the candidate’s favor.

