A Faithful Man Is Someone Who Gives When There’s Blessings & Gives When There’s Trouble—Benny Hinn

Pastor Benny Hinn, the founder and presiding Pastor of Texas based Benny Hinn Ministries, in a video shared on his official Facebook page has revealed the characteristics of a faithful person in terms of giving.

According to the cleric, he has revealed in his words, from 0:01 to 0:59 of the video thus; “the majority of our prayer requests and the needs are always financial or connected to finances, in one way or the other. Concerning the life of a faithful man as contained in the scriptures, a faithful man is someone who gives when there are blessings and gives when there are troubles, and is not affected by the conditions around or outside of him”.

According to the cleric, “It is the word of God that says, give to the Lord’s work—people say they love Jesus, and most people mean and they love the Lord but, I want to say that, when we obey His word, that’s the proof of our love. When it comes to finance, it is the expression of our obedience that is already in our hearts. When someone says I belong to Jesus, that means, everything he has, including his finances. When people are unable to give financially, that shows a flaw, that shows a weakness that is in their lives”.

Temperance (

)