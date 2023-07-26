A Considerable Number Of The Masses Voted For Tinubu Because Of His Ideologies-APC Chieftain, Eta

A former Acting National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Hilliard Eta has stated that a considerable number of the masses voted for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the last presidential election.

Recall that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to clinch the apex political seat in the country.

According to The Punch paper, Hilliard Eta, while addressing journalists on Tuesday said; ” a considerable number of the masses voted for the president (Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu) because of his ideologies”

He added; “Let me say that there are no researches to show whether Nigerians are against the APC or not. But we, as politicians, believe the best way to know is through an election. And we just won the presidential election. I assure you that the presidential tribunal will uphold the election.”

He stated further; “For those who stuck out their necks for President Tinubu to emerge, it was because of their firm belief that he has the talent and capacity to put people together, and Nigeria needs the best to come together again. The administration is early in the day because I believe he still has that talent to bring the best together, and Nigeria will benefit from the talent”

