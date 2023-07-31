A Client Told Me That He Cheated On His Wife For 15 Years But His Wife Can Vouch For Him – Blessing CEO

There are certain situations whereby men are very good at hiding their cheating activities. They have wives who have trust that their husbands cannot have an affair outside their marriage but the reality is the opposite.

Relationship therapist, Blessing CEO in an interview with Arise TV revealed that a client told her that he has been cheating on his wife for 15 years but his wife can vouch that he can’t do such a thing. According to Okoro Blessing, the man told her that he told his side chicks never to call him at certain hours.

Blessing CEO in the video she also posted on her Facebook page said;

”I tell women that they shouldn’t be afraid of the women that their husbands are sleeping with. They should be afraid of the ones they are talking to. A lot of men are happy with their side chicks but there is chaos as soon as they get home with their wives.

A client told me that he has cheated on his wife for 15 years but his wife can vouch with her life that he can’t do such. He mentioned that he always told his side chicks that he is married and that they shouldn’t call him at certain hours of the day. That is a man who accords some respect to his wife.”

Click the LINK to watch the video.

starlite (

)