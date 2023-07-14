A Church Of 100 People Can Fetch Pastor 20k For A Week. When You Multiply By 4 That’s 80k-Fr. Kelvin Ugwu

Rev Father Kelvin Ugwu is the parish priest of a Catholic church in Kalembe, Malawi where he oversees 51 outstations.

While speaking his verified Facebook page and visiting the message he shares the cleric reportedly stated that “Every money preacher knows that with just 100 members, he can talk to the people to offer nothing less than 50 naira to 100 naira. He will simply ask them to lift their offerings so that he will bless them. He can get up to 10k or even 20k. If he takes the second offering for the day, they may have 5k.

Speaking further he said “On average, A Church Of 100 People Can Fetch Pastor 20k For A Week. When you Multiply the money by four Sundays in a month. That will be 80k. The 80k should take care of all the daily expenses he will make while running the church. His profit will be on tithes, special home-to-home prayers and deliverance sessions, gifts, harvest thanksgiving, family thanksgiving, seed sowing, etc.

Speaking further he said “When you juxtaposed this with Nigeria’s economy, lack of jobs, the gullibility of the people, little or no regulation, and the large population of Nigerians, especially in urban areas, in which even if you open a church where you are feeding people with cow dung, you will surely get members, then you will begin to understand why every single day, new churches are being founded.

